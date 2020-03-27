Possible COVID-19 exposure at Gloucester elementary school

Health officials say the incubation period of coronavirus can be up to 14 days; the employee was last at Abingdon Elementary School 13 days ago.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County School Board is alerting residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure earlier this month at Abingdon Elementary School.

An employee who works at Abingdon Elementary is suspected of having the coronavirus, and last worked at the school on March 12 and March 13.

Health officials say coronavirus can incubate for up to 14 days, although symptoms usually appear within four to five days. It has been 13 days from the latest possible exposure.

The school board said that any staff members pr parents who notice respiratory symptoms in their children or themselves should contact their pediatrician or primary care provider for evaluation and advice.

The Virginia Department of Health currently reports two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gloucester, including a young child.