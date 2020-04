Power outages top 110,000 in Hampton Roads area

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were left without power after strong winds and heavy rains pounded the Hampton Roads region.

NORFOLK, Va. — Outages in the Hampton Roads area peaked to more than 110,000 as severe storms swept through the region Monday.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, there are currently 75,658 outages in southeastern Virginia as of 3 p.m.

More than 27,000 customers in Virginia Beach are without power alongside roughly 20,000 in Chesapeake and 16,000 in Norfolk.

That number spiked to 111,158 power outages around noon. The bulk of those outages were in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Strong winds and heavy rains pounded much of the state from Easter Sunday into Monday morning. Residents reported downed trees and structural damage in different parts of the region.

Dominion officials posted an alert to their website stating that they expect the storm to pass through by late Monday afternoon. Once winds and rains have died down, crews will be dispatched to locate and assess damages in the area.

Winds have been ranging from 15 to 25 mph and frequent 40 mph gusts with some gusts near 50 mph, according to Dominion.