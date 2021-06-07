Here's why the national birth rate dropped during the pandemic

New data from Carolina Demography shows birth rates in North Carolina actually dropped 3%, and that's in line with what's happening nationwide too.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts predicted lockdowns during the pandemic would cause a baby boom, But in North Carolina, that has not been the case.

The national birth rate was down 3.8%, but why?

Experts say it comes down to a few factors.

First, economic instability. The pandemic caused record unemployment and millions of people were out of a job and without a steady income. Many couples decided to put off starting a family.

On the flip side, if you didn't already have a partner, the chances of meeting someone were lower. People simply had fewer social interactions during the lockdown.

So what's next?

Experts say it will be important to see what the birth rate numbers look like for the first six months of this year. That will give a clearer picture of what the long-term impacts will be.

