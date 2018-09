Chesapeake, Va. (WVEC) — A pregnant woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after Chesapeake police say someone shot her.

It happened Tuesday night at 10:21 p.m. on the 600 block of Montauk Lane.

The victim is a 23-year-old woman.

The suspect ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

