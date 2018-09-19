Chesapeake, Va. (WVEC) — A pregnant woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot Tuesday night, Chesapeake police said.
The shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. in the 600 block of Montauk Lane.
The victim is a 23-year-old woman, police said.
Police said the suspect ran from the scene, and was wearing a red hoodie.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
