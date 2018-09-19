Chesapeake, Va. (WVEC) — A pregnant woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot Tuesday night, Chesapeake police said.

The shooting happened at 10:21 p.m. in the 600 block of Montauk Lane.

The victim is a 23-year-old woman, police said.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene, and was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC