MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The mother of a toddler who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub was in court for her preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Miranda Dawn Gilbert is charged with felony homicide and felony child abuse and neglect in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son.

Court documents state Gilbert admitted she left her 1-year-old son alone in a bathtub at her home in the 11100 block of John Clayton Memorial Hwy earlier this year. The boy died of severe burns to his face and body from scalding hot water.

A medical examiner deemed the child's death a homicide after finding injuries to the child's head.

Today Gilbert’s family was at the preliminary hearing. Emotional during testimony from law enforcement. Gilbert also seen wiping away tears & keeping her head down as pictures were shown of her deceased son. #13NewsNow — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) June 20, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC