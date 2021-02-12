Rapid Results: President Biden announces at-home tests for whoever wants one, but how accurate are they?

President Biden announced his administration is purchasing half a billion at-home rapid tests that will be distributed for free to any American who wants one.

President Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests for Americans.

That is part of his winter plan as Omicron picks up speed and hospitals are filling up.

As families are getting ready to gather for the holidays, many are taking a COVID-19 test to make sure they don’t have the virus.

"Omicron spreads easily, especially among the unvaccinated. It’s critically important that we know who is infected," President Biden said in a press conference.

That’s why as part of his winter plan, the President announced his administration is purchasing half a billion at-home rapid tests that will be distributed for free to any American who wants one.

"We’re taking even more steps to make it easier to get tested and get tested for free," he said.

Typically, at-home tests cost $20 to $25.

However, antigen tests can be less sensitive than a PCR test you might get at a doctor’s office and could be less accurate.

"You have to have enough virus either inside your nose, mucus or saliva to produce that protein to get a positive test and very early in the infection, it might not be there yet," said Hampton Roads Pediatrician and Doctor Elizabeth Broderick.

However, she says although they aren’t quite as accurate, they are better than not getting tested at all.

The CDC says these tests are still extremely effective and you can get results in about 15 minutes. So if you need an answer now, they are the best option.

"Now that we have available rapid tests, that’s another thing we can add to our toolbox," Broderick said.

To ensure you’re getting the most accurate result possible, she says you've got to follow the instructions on the package very carefully.

The CDC also recommends making sure you’re in a place where you can spread out, make sure your test hasn't expired or been damaged, clean the surface and set a timer for yourself.

"It’s not very comfortable, and all of us have the urge to be quick," Broderick said.

If you do test positive with one of these at-home tests, she says it is so important to call your doctor or the health department to let them know, otherwise that result won’t be counted.

"That means the state of Virginia knows are we going up, going down, what mitigations measures do we have to put in place," she said.

The CDC says a negative self-test result means the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection, but it does not rule out infection. Repeating the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests, will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

The White House will launch a website soon where Americans can request those free tests to be delivered to their house.