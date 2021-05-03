President Biden, First Lady to visit Hampton Roads today

The visit highlights how the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools.

YORKTOWN, Va. — President Joe Biden and the First Lady will make several stops in Hampton Roads Monday as part of the White House's Getting America Back on Track Tour.

The President and First Lady will first stop in Yorktown to visit an elementary school.

They will then travel to Norfolk and stop by the HVAC workshop at Tidewater Community College. The President will make remarks at TCC.