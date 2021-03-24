President Biden taps Vice President Harris to lead the efforts in the challenge at the U.S. southern border

Biden, in delegating the matter to Harris, is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border.

