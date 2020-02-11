President Trump supporters hold car rally on Capital Beltway ahead of Election Day

The groups from all around the I-495 corridor entered the Capital Beltway to show the President their support.

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump supporters gathered Sunday and drove across the Beltway to support his reelection campaign two days before Tuesday's election.

Decorated with flags, decals and stickers, supporters of the President drove within the DMV.

The groups from all around the I-495 corridor entered the Capital Beltway at their nearest access point, and drove 65 miles, completing one loop on the beltway, said organizers of the event.

Organizers of the event said they asked group participants to drive carefully and obey traffic laws.

While shows of support for the President aren't uncommon in the area, his campaign has not made its way into southern Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia much.

Trump's poll numbers in DMV are not well. With him projected to lose to former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden.

Both Biden and Trump were campaigning around the country on Sunday, with the President holding five rallies within a 12-hour span.

Spotted in Prince George’s County : approximately 40 car caravan of Trump supporters participating in a car parade down the highway causing heavy traffic. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XpwDDRCrt0 — JC Whittington (@JCWhittington_) November 1, 2020

President Trump is down in some national polls by more than 10 points to Biden.