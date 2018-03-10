NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — On Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. EST, pretty much every single American with a cell phone is going to receive the same text, and it will be from President Donald Trump.

It's an emergency test message geared toward furthering a Presidential Alert that FEMA has been working on since 2012.

Cities across the country, including Norfolk, will be watching closely to see how it turns out.

Jim Redick is the Director of Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response. The department periodically sends text messages and phone calls to about 8,000 local subscribers updating them on various emergencies. However, he said what FEMA is attempting to do on the national scale on is unprecedented.

“The enormity of the test, just being able to reach that many people, really identifying the time at which folks can receive those messages,” said Redick.

READ MORE: Americans to receive FEMA's presidential alert Wednesday

More than 100 carriers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, will be participating.

“I think the biggest challenge is getting all the carriers to work for a common system which I think itself is a win,” said Redick.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Wireless Emergency Alert System has already been used to alert citizens about extreme weather or missing children, but the new Presidential Alert is different.

“The Amber Alert and the weather specific alert, they are usually pretty targeted geographically, but the Presidential Alert can reach a wide range throughout the nation and really that hasn’t been tested yet,” said Redick.

While citizens can opt out of the other two alerts, there is no avoiding the Presidential Alert and Redick said that’s a good thing.

“Don’t pay attention to the messenger, just look at the process, you should be able to receive an alert at the highest levels regardless of political affiliation,” said Redick.

These Presidential Alerts can only be used for national emergencies.

“An act of terrorism or anything of any such scale, it would be important to reach as many folks as possible,” said Redick.

Redick said Norfolk has the capability to also use the Wireless Emergency Alert System but has not yet needed to. He said Wednesday’s test will be something cities across the country will be watching closely.

“The infrastructure seems to be in a pretty good place, but this is where you figure out if it is or not, so we are definitely interested in the results,” said Redick.

If you are interested in subscribing to your city’s local alert system, click here.

© 2018 WVEC