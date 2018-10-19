WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Attracting more visitors to Williamsburg is the goal of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The Foundation wants to create an outdoor event venue for concerts and other outdoor events.

It would be located at the Palace Farms site located at 100 Visitor Center Drive, just right across the street from the visitor center.

The venue is capable of seating up to 5,000 people at each event.

Colonial Williamsburg’s Vice President of Real Estate Jeff Duncan told 13News Now the venue would be perfectly suited to draw regionally from Virginia Beach to Washington D.C. and beyond.

He added the attraction would have a significant positive impact on visitation to Greater Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the venue for two years. The recommendation goes to City Council at their November 8th meeting.

The applicant notes in their application examples of venues proposed for this area include live concerts and festivals, live stage theatre, outdoor lecture series, outdoor movie nights and pop-up food and beverage festivals.

The applicant proposes the following temporary facilities as shown on the enclosed sketch to include a stage, grass seating for up to 5,000 attendees, portable restroom facilities, food and beverage tents and food trucks if the Zoning Ordinance is amended to allow food trucks in other locations in the city.

The size of the stage and fencing will vary depending on the venue. Examples of staging and fencing provided by the applicant are those like the Summer Breeze Concerts and the Fun House Fest events currently held on the Museum lawn.

Current plans may allow for outside food and non-alcoholic beverages within the venue for certain events. If alcoholic beverages are allowed, they will be restricted to those purchased on-site and inside the fenced venue.

Parking is available at the site and across the street at the Visitor Center. Access to the site from the Visitor Center is by the pedestrian bridge across Visitor Center Drive.

You can read more about the proposal here.

