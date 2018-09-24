MATHEWS COUNTY, VA. (WVEC) — Homeowners in Mathews County are fighting to save Milford Haven.

They're voicing their concerns about a proposal to put 700 floating shellfish cages behind their homes.

The owner of Island Seafood in Mathews is asking the Virginia Marine Resources Commission to give the okay to put the cages within a 400' x 600' area over his existing oyster planting ground lease.

Homeowners like Joe Atherton say not in my backyard.

“One-third of the water will be gone,” Atherton said. “It will look like a cemetery in the water and coffins floated to the top.”

Atherton's wife's great-grandfather built their home in 1860. He said he's not opposed to raising oysters or job creation, but location.

“I'm for business, but not businesses that destroy,” Atherton said.

Atherton and his neighbors said they have several concerns, from the impact on navigation to public trust and impact on their property values. Another concern is the dolphins that swim in the haven.

Ken Torbett said they wrote more than a hundred letters to VMRC and more than 200 people signed a petition against it.

“We want to keep it this way for our kids and grandkids,” Torbett said.

13News Now reached out to the owner of Island Seafood, Kevin Wade. We are still waiting to hear from him.

VMRC will meet Tuesday morning in Newport News at 9:30 p.m. and discuss the proposal.

