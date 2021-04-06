Justice for Fred Cox | Protestors gather in High Point for man killed at funeral by detective

Mothers and family members of other Black people killed by police are expected to attend and speak, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery mothers.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Civil rights activists Attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Greg Drumwright will lead the "No Justice No Peace March on High Point" Saturday.

Organizers of the demonstration said the memorial march is in demand of justice for Fred Cox Jr., who was killed by detective Michael Shane Hill while attending a funeral. On June 2, the Guilford County District Attorney announced that no charges would be filed against Hill.

At a news conference that same day, the public heard from Fred Cox Sr., who unexpectedly died four days later, organizers said in a news release. Cox's final words were expressions of grief about there being no charges filed in his son's unjustified death, the release said.