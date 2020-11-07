Black Lives Matter 757 holds fourth annual Unity Peace March in Hampton

Many people came to support BLM 757 in their fourth year as an organization.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Friday, a group of protesters marched for unity and peace. They walked down Hampton's Mercury Boulevard chanting “No justice, No Peace.”

It was to commemorate Black Lives Matter 757's fourth year as a local organization.

"We feel like there’s a lot of significant actual changes happening. Not just a lot of lip service,” said Black Lives Matter 757 President Aubrey Jones.

Black Lives Matter has become a worldwide message for people coming together to fight against injustice.

“This is beautiful. This is the first time I did something like this,” said one demonstrator.

For four years, BLM 757 organizers have been a part of the movement for change. Jones explained the organization doesn’t just chant or protest in the community. They want to promote more change for next year.

“We’re going to be doing more things with kids surrounding mentoring. We’re going to be putting together different food drives, toy drives and adopting a village in West Africa that will be assisting on a regular basis. We also want to start putting initiatives together every week so we keep focus on the community,” explained Jones.

Jones said he’s learned a lot over the years.

“Understanding the process before we jump out there is very keen," he said. "I’ve learned a lot of balance, obviously, over the last four years."