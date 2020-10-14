Black Lives Matter 757 organizer convicted of charges in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The General District Court in Hampton found the leader of a local Black Lives Matter group guilty of incidents related to a protest earlier in the year.
But Aubrey Jones Jr. aka Japharii Jones says he's fighting those verdicts.
Hampton police charged Jones for a Black Lives Matter 757 march through the streets back on July 10.
On Wednesday he was found guilty of obstructing the road and being a pedestrian in the road. However, he was found not guilty of failure to obey traffic signal/police order.
We're told he's appealing his conviction to the Hampton Circuit Court, so the proceedings will start over again.