Black Lives Matter 757 organizer convicted of charges in Hampton

Japharii Jones said he's appealing his conviction of charges that stemmed from a BLM 757 protest in Hampton back in July.

HAMPTON, Va. — The General District Court in Hampton found the leader of a local Black Lives Matter group guilty of incidents related to a protest earlier in the year.

But Aubrey Jones Jr. aka Japharii Jones says he's fighting those verdicts. 

Hampton police charged Jones for a Black Lives Matter 757 march through the streets back on July 10.

On Wednesday he was found guilty of obstructing the road and being a pedestrian in the road. However, he was found not guilty of failure to obey traffic signal/police order.

We're told he's appealing his conviction to the Hampton Circuit Court, so the proceedings will start over again.

