Black Lives Matter 757 protest planned at Oceanfront on 4th of July

The group is demanding that a citizens review board be formed and that the police be defunded in order to put more money towards more community-based initiatives.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another Black Lives Matter protest is planned at the Oceanfront on the Fourth of July, several weeks after their first demonstration in the same place ended with property damage and police intervention.

The Black Lives Matter 757 group posted on Facebook about the protest they're calling ShutdownTheOceanFront2.0. The group is calling for a peaceful rally which is supposed to start at 7:57 p.m. on Rudee Loop.

Blacklivesmatter757 ShutDownTheOceanFront2.0 Saturday July 4th @ 7:57pm - #MannyWilder is still a free man on minimal charges,there is still no talk of a Citizen's Review Board,the systematic racism deep with the...

Police were down at the Oceanfront before the protest started to shut down a few blocks along Pacific and Atlantic Avenues. They also redirected traffic coming from I-264 west.

Protesters marched down the boardwalk after police blocked Atlantic Avenue.

The activist organization said the charges Emanuel Wilder faces are "minimal" following the first protest. Wilder was charged with four misdemeanors after he was seen driving a truck through a crowd protesters on Atlantic Avenue.

The group is also demanding a citizens review board that can conduct independent investigations into the police department and serve as a means of oversight for police misconduct.

The last protest at the Oceanfront that took place on May 31 ended up getting out of hand when a small number of protesters broke off from the march and began vandalizing property and smashing storefronts along Atlantic Avenue.