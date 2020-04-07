Black Lives Matter 757 protest planned at Oceanfront on 4th of July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Another Black Lives Matter protest is planned at the Oceanfront on the Fourth of July, several weeks after their first demonstration in the same place ended with property damage and police intervention.
The Black Lives Matter 757 group posted on Facebook about the protest they're calling ShutdownTheOceanFront2.0. The group is calling for a peaceful rally which is supposed to start at 7:57 p.m. on Rudee Loop.
Police were down at the Oceanfront before the protest started to shut down a few blocks along Pacific and Atlantic Avenues. They also redirected traffic coming from I-264 west.
Protesters marched down the boardwalk after police blocked Atlantic Avenue.
The activist organization said the charges Emanuel Wilder faces are "minimal" following the first protest. Wilder was charged with four misdemeanors after he was seen driving a truck through a crowd protesters on Atlantic Avenue.
The group is also demanding a citizens review board that can conduct independent investigations into the police department and serve as a means of oversight for police misconduct.
The last protest at the Oceanfront that took place on May 31 ended up getting out of hand when a small number of protesters broke off from the march and began vandalizing property and smashing storefronts along Atlantic Avenue.
Police ended up hurling tear gas toward protesters to disperse the march entirely.
RELATED: Businesses, other property heavily damaged during George Floyd protest at Virginia Beach Oceanfront