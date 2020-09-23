BLM757 holds Norfolk protest following Breonna Taylor officer indictment

Black Lives Matter 757 posted on Facebook that they were planning a protest for Norfolk's Martin Luther King Plaza, Wednesday night at 7:57 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Black Lives Matter 757 is calling for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor's slaying and protesters gathered Wednesday night at Norfolk's Martin Luther King Plaza.

Taylor was an EMT in Kentucky who was shot six times and killed, during a police narcotics investigation in March. Former officer Brett Hankison was fired from the department over the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, a grand jury in Kentucky charged Hankison with three counts of "wanton endangerment," for firing into the apartment.

Two other officers who were part of the raid that night have not been indicted on any charges. They were put on administrative reassignment after a public outcry for justice in the case.

No officers were indicted on charges directly related to Taylor's death.