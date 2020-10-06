Children make their voices heard during peaceful protest in James City County

"When you see one for kids, it's a good opportunity to tell them what's going on in the world with filters on, and not exposing them to too much."

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — They may be small in size, but their voices are big.

Children are speaking out against racial inequality in America. On Wednesday, dozens of children held signs during a peaceful protest in James City County.

Brittany Wyatt has wanted to take her daughters to different protests in Hampton Roads, but was never sure how they would turn out. She said the one in James City County was perfect for them.

“When you see one for kids, it's a good opportunity to tell them what's going on in the world with filters on, and not exposing them to too much,” Wyatt said.

Standing along Monticello Avenue in James City County with their parents by their side, children spoke what was on their hearts. They chanted things like “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

Wyatt's daughters Brielle and Zaria took it all in.

“I just wanted them to understand the conversations I've been having lately, and why I've been feeling the way I am,” Wyatt said.

The kid-focused protest was organized by Williamsburg Action. The organization of more than 4,000 members is committed to seeing an end to racial inequality and police brutality through peaceful protests.

The group is only two weeks old, but the turnout was overwhelming.

“It's their America too and their voice needs to be heard because we’re not going to inherit this America, they will, and they didn't do anything to deserve this America we will leave to them,” LaShay Freeman said. “Today’s protest is all about the kids and their voices being heard.”

The protest lasted from 11 a.m. until about noon.