Man linked to fatal downtown Portland shooting killed by officers in Washington, New York Times reports

PORTLAND, Ore — A man linked to a fatal shooting in downtown Portland last Saturday was killed Thursday night as officers attempted to arrest him, according to The New York Times.

Michael Reinoehl was killed when a federal fugitive task force moved in to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, near the state capital of Olympia, the reports says. An arrest warrant had been issued by Portland police, according to the report.

Reinoehl was identified by multiple news organizations as the shooter during last weekend's dueling protests. Earlier on Thursday, Vice News announced that in an interview with Reinoehl, he claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Reinoehl called himself an anti-fascist and said he had been at several of the recent protests in Portland. He said the victim, Aaron "Jay" Danielson, was trying to kill a friend of his.

“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on,” Reinoehl told Vice News. “I had no choice. I mean, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that."

Danielson was a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and had been part of a pro-Trump caravan and rally that night.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson confirmed Danielson "was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer," a right-wing group based in Vancouver, Washington. Many of its members, including Gibson, frequent Portland for political rallies and protests.

According to Vice News, Reinoehl was an Army veteran and father of two who had been "providing security" at Portland Black Lives Matter protests.