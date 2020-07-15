Hampton Police charge Black Lives Matter 757 organizer over march

Aubrey Jones was released on a summons for each of the charges related to a unity march held last week in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police has charged one of the organizers behind Black Lives Matter 757 for a unity march that they say was not sanctioned or permitted.

35-year-old Aubrey Jones is charged with one count of obstructing the free passage of others, one count of improper use of a highway by a pedestrian, and one count of failing to obey the lawful order of police.

The charges stem from a July 10 demonstration that was meant to commemorate Black Lives Matter 757's fourth year as a local organization.

Police said it attempted to contact organizers before the event. On the night of the demonstration, police said it told organizers to keep the crowd on the sidewalk during the march to ensure safety and not impact vehicle traffic.

Police said organizers failed to comply with their request.

On Tuesday, Hampton Police Division said Jones was released on a summons for each of the charges.