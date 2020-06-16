Investigators looking for leads on red truck at chaotic Oceanfront protest

Police are asking anyone who was at the Oceanfront protest on May 31 and has info on the red truck that barreled down Atlantic Avenue to reach out to them.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking people to reach out if they have information on a red truck that hastily drove through a protest at the Oceanfront more than two weeks ago.

This protest was one of the first demonstrations in Hampton Roads following George Floyd's death.

It started out as a peaceful march the evening of Sunday, May 31, but ended up spiraling out of control after a small group of people started breaking storefront windows and looting businesses lining Atlantic Avenue.

Police ended up having to hurl tear gas into the crowds to break up the riots. Dozens of people were arrested.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted a video showing a red truck with an American flag that barreled through protesters. No one was hurt.

#BlackOut757 This individual mashed his gas several times before attempting to mow us down. We need to find out who this individual is. #BlackLivesMatter Posted by Blacklivesmatter757 on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Police just released two new videos -- one showing the shirtless driver of that truck arguing with some protesters and then another of the truck darting down Atlantic Avenue.