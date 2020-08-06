Legislation targets police chokeholds as Hampton Roads departments share use-of-force policies

In many Hampton Roads cities, chokeholds are a last resort defense.

When Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone first became a police officer 30 years ago, he was taught to chokehold as a means for self-defense. Now decades later, things are a lot different.

"We recently stopped showing recruits how to do it," he said.

Boone said according to department policy, officers are not allowed to use chokeholds unless an officer's life is in danger.

"If an officer finds himself in the situation where he has no taser, no gun and it's a life or death situation, the officer is free to do whatever it takes to survive that moment."

Every time, any use of force is applied by an officer, it must be documented. Boone can't recall seeing "chokehold" on a report.

Legislation proposed by Congressional Democrats on Monday places a federal ban on chokeholds, among other things.

"It will combat police brutality by requiring body and dashboard cameras, banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants in drug cases and end racial profiling," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a news conference in Washington.

Several Hampton Roads police departments already ban chokeholds.

Chesapeake Public Information officer, S.P.O. L.C. Kosinski

writes in an email to 13News Now: "We do not train, nor allow chokeholds. There is no language that approves the application of any pressure to the throat or windpipe which may prevent or hinder breathing or reduce the intake of air."

Portsmouth and Hampton have similar policies.

Portsmouth Police public information officer, Misty Holley writes, "Per Portsmouth Police Department policy, the application of chokeholds or carotid control holds or other means used to restrict breathing or blood to the brain, are prohibited acts unless it is used as a last resort to defend oneself or another against imminent danger of death or serious physical injury, and only when no other department sanctioned technique is available."

The policy on chokeholds in Hampton is as follows: