Peaceful rallies across Newport News and Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — On Friday, hundreds gathered for a peace and memorial rally at Fort Monroe in Hampton, for George Floyd and others who died in police custody.

It’s was organized by Black Lives Matter 757.

It’s started out with a song titled “I can’t breathe.” Many people voiced their concern about the tragic death of George Floyd and others who died by police.

“This is no longer about color or race or religion or any of those differences. It’s about surviving as human beings,” said Sheri Bailey.

Over in Newport News at the Calvary Chapel, the music and prayers were just as loud.

“I praise God that he’s opened our eyes hopefully has taken off the blinders,” said one of the Chapel members.

“Coming out here to show unity in this community when everybody else is divided this is just heaven-sent,” added Rechaette Hargraves.

People sang and shared their message on the street, and from on top of their cars.