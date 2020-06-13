Protests and marches continue across Hampton Roads

More groups and marches created as protests continue across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, more groups came together as more messages are demonstrated against injustice across Hampton Roads.

A small group of protesters started their march at Virginia Beach’s Mount Trashmore. Organizer Karissa Dickerman calls it a “Say Their Names” demonstration.

“This is a peaceful demonstration. These are people getting together to speak out on something they believe in,” said Dickerman.

Deborah Brown was walking by and stopped to record the group chanting.

“I think it goes without question that there are some changes that need to be made. They're some mandates that need to be put in place,” expressed Brown.

In Norfolk, Nicole Sanders created A new group called “Freedom Fridays 757.” This was their second week of demonstrations.

“We stop at different places within the city and like what you just saw earlier was an open forum, a discussion for our protesters to talk about the injustices going on locally and nationally,” said Sanders.

Sanders explained some other protesters did start vandalizing Norfolk's Confederate monument.

“I can’t speak for every protester, but you know, these are what some people feel. So if they want to continue to come out here and tag it up until it comes down, that's what they're going to do,” said Sanders.