VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This week’s rain has been a setback for Pungo farmers.

Several inches of water was dumped on parts of the area, Pungo was one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods in Virginia Beach. Much of Pungo is made up of farmland, making it difficult to pick ripe fruit.

Friday was a better day for one farm, Pungo Blueberries. They’re located off of Muddy Creek Rd., where much of the water has receded. The farm was closed for picking nearly all week, but Friday’s nice weather allowed them to reopen.

Juanita Burns, one of the owners at Pungo Blueberries, said it’s the perfect time for the berries to be picked.

“It’s great to see people come by because we have not picked since Monday of this week because of the flooding in the streets leading to the farm,” said Burns.

The sights and sounds of customers picking berries was a relief. Right now, their blueberries are ripe, but this week’s wet weather kept everybody from getting to them. That created a serious problem for many farmers. They need the berries picked before they become too ripe and end up on the ground.

Instead of dwelling on the bad weather, Burns chose to look ahead.

“You learn to tolerate it and the fact is if you don’t like it, go into something different,” said Burns. “We’re positive people.”

Many families were picking berries on the farm on Friday. Some of them were anxious to get out to the farm, but the weather was a hindrance for customers like Gina Foresta.

“It’s the first time we’ve actually been able to come out this summer,” said Foresta.

One woman, Emily Holley, got an early start at 9 o’clock. By noon, she had picked three buckets.

“We wanted to come last week but they closed because all the floods and the rain,” said Holley.

“We need the rain, but it’s too much.”

More rain is expected to hit the area through next week, but the main concern farmers have is picking the ripe fruit on time.

