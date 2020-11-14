Rabid raccoon found in Yorktown

The Peninsula Health District said a domestic dog in the Yorktown Water Front area encountered this raccoon.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Health officials are alerting residents and businesses near the Yorktown Water Front that a raccoon in the area has tested positive for the rabies virus.

If anyone knows someone who was exposed to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth), they're asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the York County Animal Services at (757) 890-3621.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.