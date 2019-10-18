YORKTOWN, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is alerting residents and businesses in the area of Calthrop Neck Road and Victory Boulevard in Yorktown that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

If you or your pet may have had any exposure to this animal such as a bite or scratch, you're asked to call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340. After hours, please call York County Animal Control at 757-890-3601.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should: