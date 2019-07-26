YORK, Va. — The Peninsula Health District is alerting residents in the Mill Cove Estates section of York County that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in the 300 block of Albacore Drive.

If you or your pet may have had any exposure to this animal such as a bite or scratch, you're asked to call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340. After hours, please call York County Animal Control at 757-890-3601.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should: