Railroad crossings from Portsmouth to Suffolk and Suffolk to Franklin are expected to close for repairs starting January 13.

Southern Commercial Development, LLC is working with CSX Transportation to provide traffic control and detour signs for railroad crossing closures which require routine maintenance.

Each crossing is expected to be closed for 2 to 5 days.

Here's a breakdown of expected closures by city (Dates subject to change due to weather and/or other conditions):

Portsmouth, Virginia

Frederick Blvd (Near Interstate 264 and Mascott St): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Rodman Ave (Between Choate St and Gum Dr): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Portsmouth Blvd (Near Turnpike Rd): Closing on/around 1/13/20

McLean Street (Near Airline Blvd): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Victory Blvd (Near Airline Blvd): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Hyman Street (Between Ballard Ave and Airline Blvd): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Elmhurst Lane (Near Garwood Ave): Closing on/around 1/14/20

Greenwood Drive (Near Interstate 264 and Garwood Ave): Closing on/around 1/14/20

Chesapeake, Virginia

Keaton Way (Near Keaton Court): Closing on/around 1/14/20

Sunnybrook Terrace (Between Sunkist Rd and Cedar Grove Crescent): Closing on/around 1/14/20

Goodman Street (Off of Airline Blvd):Closing on/around 1/15/20

S. Military Highway (Between W. Military Hwy and Ridgeway Ave): Closing on/around 1/15/20

Crossing behind Frank’s Truck Stop (Off of W. Military Hwy): Closing on/around 1/15/20

Snowden Street (Off of S. Military Hwy): Closing on/around 1/15/20

Bisco Street (Between W. Military Hwy and Sondej Ave): Closing on/around 1/16/20

Turner Lane (Off of W. Military Hwy): Closing on/around 1/16/20

Suffolk, Virginia

E. Washington Street (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Philhower Dr): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Suburban Drive (Between Portsmouth Blvd and Riddick Dr): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Moore Ave (Between E. Pinner St and Finney Ave): Closing on/around 1/22/20

N. Main Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave): Closing on/around 1/22/20

Pine Street (Between Prentis St and Finney Ave): Closing on/around 1/22/20

W. Constance Road (Between Prentis St and 2nd Ave): Closing on/around 1/23/20

Kenyon Road (near Amadas Industries and the YMCA): Closing on/around 1/13/20

Buckhorn Drive (Near Deer Path Rd): Closing on/around 1/16/20

Indian Trail (Near Carr Lane): Closing on/around 1/16/20

Kingsale Road (off IndianTrail): Closing on/around 1/20/20

Carrsville, Virginia

Old Carrsville Road (Between Old Myrtle Rd and Eleys Lane): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Harvest Drive (Between Old Carrsville Rd and Eleys Lane): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Franklin, Virginia

Jenkins Mill Road (Near Dukes Lane): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Bobcat Lane (Off of Carrsville Highway): Closing on/around 1/21/20

Green Oaks Drive (Off of Carrsville Highway): Closing on/around 1/22/20

Carver Road / Camp Family Hwy (Between Carrsville Hwy and Whitley Ln): Closing on/around 1/22/20

Lee Mill’s Road (Off of Carrsville Highway): Closing on/around 1/22/20

N. Mechanic Street (Off of E. 2nd Ave): Closing on/around 1/23/20

S. Main Street (Between 1st Ave and Bogart St): Closing on/around 1/23/20

S. High Street (Between 1st Ave and Bogart St): Closing on/around 1/23/20

S. College Drive (Near Maplewood Ave): Closing on/around 1/23/20

