'Don't let Soren be forgotten' | Community remembers Hampton Roads realtor killed in murder-suicide

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, close to 200 friends and family came together for a vigil to remember Soren Arn-Oelschlegel.

Caring, loving, thoughtful, loyal.

Those are just a few of the words friends and family used to describe the 41-year-old.

"To have a light as bright as Soren’s taken from us is painful across the board," said Kelly O'Clair.

He met Soren back in 2007 and he says they hit it off right away. He was known for his big smile and his big heart.

On Friday, Portsmouth police said Albert Baglione, 84, admitted to killing Soren, who was his realtor, at a home on Bolling Road.

Soren was a member of the Hampton Roads Realtors Association and a member of Hampton Roads Pride.

Jason Goodin, Soren's broker, recalled the moment he had with Soren just before he drove to that house on Bolling Road.

"We had a great day Friday. We joked, we laughed, we danced," he said. "Just before he left the office, it was about 5:15, the last time I spoke with Soren, I had asked him if he would consider being a mentor to the new agents coming into our office. Of course, he readily agreed and said he would love to. Then our friend, my friend, left the office on his way to go help his client."

Soren was also a son, a brother, a friend and a partner.

"I am very grateful and I am honored to have had the privilege to love Soren and to be loved by Soren," Soren's boyfriend, Darius, told the crowd. "I hope that as you all get over the pain, the initial grief and hurt, that everybody can think of Soren and laugh. Or think of a moment where he made you smile because that’s the Soren I know."

Close to 200 people showed up to The Wave in Norfolk to celebrate Soren’s life.

"I loved you so much Soren. I cherished our laughs and conversations. I cherished you," his cousin, Sarah, said.

Soren's other cousin, Hans Feldhausen, says everyone knew they could always count on him, including the man that killed him.

"I imagine you experienced his loyalty. I think a lot of people did," he says. "I think he was loyal to the man that killed him actually. I think that his caring for all people led him to believe that this man, who was not easy to deal with, deserved a realtor."

Feldhausen says their family is overwhelmed by all the love from the community.

Right now, his family says they’re all grieving.

"We all lost a little bit of a light," said O'Clair.

But, they want his legacy to live on.

"I ask that everybody, please don’t let Soren be forgotten. Remember what he means to this community."

To help Soren’s legacy live on, his family asks for donations to be made to Hampton Roads Pride, The National Alliance on Mental Illness or the Trevor Project.