American Red Cross addresses blood shortage with incentives

Officials say there is a critical need for all types across the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Red Cross is offering a special thank you for people looking to help address a low blood supply across the country.

People who donate blood from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the new film The Matrix Resurrections for the winner and 50 of their guests.

Red Cross officials also announced people who donated blood during that time will also receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon. You can learn more about the initiative by visiting the American Red Cross website.

People who make a blood or platelet donation part of their Thanksgiving plans from Nov. 24-28 will also receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.

Maya Franklin serves in the Greater Carolinas Region for the American Red Cross and said the agency appreciates the partnerships to help provide these types of incentives.

The perks come at a critical time with the Red Cross experiencing its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year, according to Franklin.

People interested in donating blood in the Charlotte area can make an appointment by online. For Red Cross services, call 1-800­-RED CROSS (1-800­-733-2767).

