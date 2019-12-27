NORFOLK, Va. — It's been a week interrupted by devastation across Hampton Roads.

One after another, fires destroyed homes and apartment buildings in Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chincoteague.

Some of them ended in tragedy with at least three deaths since last Monday, including two on Christmas.

December is the leading month for house fires in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

With so many fires happening in the last week and a half, the Red Cross is staying busy.

The American Red Cross Communications Director Jonathan McNamara says volunteers stay ready, so they don't have to get ready.

“This is the time of year we see these fires occur,” McNamara said. “We plan for this, volunteers train throughout the year, we know when it gets cold and around the holiday season that's when we see fires.”

McNamara says volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and resources are in place.

“That's the beauty. We have the resources available to respond. We prepare and plan and train to make sure if a community calls, they will have resources and not wait,” McNamara said.

McNamara said it's the community that helps them do their jobs much faster.

“The donations and generosity from the community allow the Red Cross to not have to wait to respond to these events,” McNamara said.

The Red Cross gives several different tips to keep families safe in their homes, which includes having working smoke alarms, practice safe cooking habits, being safe with your space heaters.

McNamara encourages people to download the Red Cross emergency app, which has several tools and tips on how to prevent a tragedy from happening.

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers. You can find out more here.