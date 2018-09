NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The American Red Cross will hold several blood drives in Hampton Roads and areas in North Carolina in the next couple weeks.

All blood-type donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets and replenish the blood supply. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

In Virginia, 34 blood drives were called off due to Florence, causing nearly 1,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

In North Carolina, 56 blood drives were canceled – impacting over 2,000 donations, the Red Cross said.

Here's a list of blood drives being held in a few localities.

CHESAPEAKE

9/23/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

9/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AMVETS Auxiliary- Waffle World, 3254 Western Branch Blvd.

9/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Bloodmobile-Hybrid Beach Crossfit, 1417 Kelland Dr.

10/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate CampuS, 4320 Bruce Road

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

10/7/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

10/8/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thurgood Marshall Elementary, 2706 Border Road

10/8/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Boulevard

10/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., RS Andrews of Tidewater, 4550 Bainbridge Blvd.

10/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road

10/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

10/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road

GLOUCESTER

10/6/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowe's, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17

10/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station #1, 6595 Main Street

HAMPTON

9/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thomas Nelson Community College, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive

9/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

9/27/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

9/29/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cornerstone Worship Center International, 41 Tide Mill Lane

10/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton Christian High School, 2419 N. Armistead Avenue

10/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard

WILLIAMSBURG

9/21/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway

9/26/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson , Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way

9/28/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, 100 Sentara Circle

9/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

10/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road

10/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Drive

10/7/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 5289 John Tyler Highway

10/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road

10/13/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

10/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, 5201 Monticello Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS

9/21/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Newport News Police Department, 9710 Jefferson Avenue

9/25/2018: 1:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

9/26/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd.

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

10/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., 13785 Warwick Boulevard

10/1/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., True Vine Baptist Church, 695 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Baptist, 235 Harpersville Road

10/6/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., World Outreach Worship Center, 1233 Shields Rd.

10/10/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place

10/11/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Horizons Newport News, 13400 Woodside Lane

NORFOLK

9/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/21/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Patrick Catholic School, 1000 Bolling Ave

9/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church, 1317 E Brambleton Ave

9/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/24/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 327, 705 Lesner Avenue

9/25/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

9/26/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue

9/27/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

9/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hyde Park Church, 8501 Chesapeake Blvd

9/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/2/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/3/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/4/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/5/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/7/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 Bayview Blvd

10/10/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent

10/11/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/12/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

10/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street

VIRGINIA BEACH

9/21/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/22/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Southside Harley Davidson, 385 N. Witchduck Road

9/23/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Colonial High School, 1272 Mill Dam Road

9/24/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kempsville Elementary, 570 Kempsville Road

9/25/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Health Department, 4452 Corporation Ln, #200

9/25/2018: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop Family YMCA, 1536 Laskin Road

9/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/27/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive

9/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/28/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

9/28/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

9/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/30/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

9/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd.

10/1/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/2/2018: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/4/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

10/4/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tidewater Central Church of the Nazerene, 5514 Parliament Drive

10/5/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/6/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/7/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/8/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/9/2018: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 - 36th Street

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wycliffe Presbyterian Church/Lawerence Hall, 1445 N Great Neck Road

10/12/2018: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/13/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/13/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Road

10/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hunt Club Farm, 2388 London Bridge Road

10/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 105

10/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Bayside Lodge 56th District, 1465 Independence Blvd.

To find other blood drives in Hampton Roads, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC