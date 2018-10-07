Virginia Beach — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- For the third straight day, the red flags were flying up and down the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Vacationers may not realize how treacherous the water can be.

Jason Crutchfield of Connecticut has two sons, a four-year-old and a teenager, so he has multiple reasons to worry when the red flags are out.

“If they get a little farther out, I yell at them like normal,” said Crutchfield.

There is 41 lifeguard post at the Oceanfront, each guard armed with a whistle, and they aren’t afraid to use it.

“I know people get annoyed when they hear that whistle blow time and time again but every time they blow that whistle it could be a life saved,” said Tom Gill Chief of the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service.

Gill is in charge of the Virginia Beach lifeguards. He said they should be every swimmer’s best friend.

“They should absolutely check in with the lifeguard, ask them what the conditions are, ask them what restrictions that are set,” said Gill.

On Monday, swimmers were being told not to go deeper than their knees, some listened and others did not.

“I didn’t want to go too deep because you could feel a current sometimes, and it was a little scary being pulled out,” said Connor Flannery of Williamsburg.

Flannery and his girlfriend said they were prepared for a different type of beach day, what they ran into was unexpected.

“We actually bought a pool float today because I thought we were going to be able to just float on the water, I’ve never seen Virginia Beach like this, and I’ve come several times,” said Meg Graham.

Gill said he worries most about tourists who believe this is how the ocean is supposed to be.

“A lot of big winds, a lot of big waves, and when you have those combinations you have an increased risk of rip currents,” said Gill.

As for the Crutchfield family, who are visiting from Connecticut, they have found a balance between safety and fun by following one basic rule.

“Don’t be an idiot and go out too far in the water, because a lot of people... just go out too far, they can’t handle the drag or the waves,” said Jeffrey Crutchfield.

