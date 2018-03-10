RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — There’s another showdown in the General Assembly, and this time the issue is redistricting.

House Speaker Kirk Cox announced Tuesday to reconvene the House of Delegates on October 21st to take up House Bill 7003. Lawmakers face an October 30th deadline to redraw 11 House districts that a court ruled were illegally gerrymandered.

After Speaker Cox made the announcement, Governor Northam released a statement saying he would veto HB 7003.

Since the federal court’s June 26th finding that 11 Virginia House of Delegates districts were unconstitutional, I have closely monitored the legislature’s progress to produce a remedy. I understand and appreciate the effort devoted to the maps drafted in House Bills 7001, 7002, and 7003; however, the nature of the August 30th and September 27th proceedings in the House Privileges and Elections Committee reinforced my belief that this partisan process should not continue and that the federal court is best positioned to construct a remedial districting plan.

Jesse Richman, Associate Professor of Political Science at Old Dominion University said there’s a lot at stake depending on how the map is redrawn.

“Who sits where determines who votes where and thus who has the best chance of getting elected,” said Richman.

In response to Gov. Northam’s statement, Speaker Cox said Governor Northam is shutting the door on bipartisan collaboration.

“At least the Governor Republican-drawn honest. After weeks of feigning interest, the governor has admitted at last that he wants federal judges appointed by President Obama to draw a redistricting map to deliver a Democratic majority in the House of Delegates.” Said Cox.

13NewsNow spoke with delegate Cliff Hayes (D), 77th district, who would not say whether he supported Delegate Jones’ bill or Gov. Northam’s stance.

“Better or worse, I’m not sure,” said Hayes. “What I am sure of is that the courts will draw a map that willing to get us to a place where African Americans have the optimum opportunity to select a person to represent them of their choice.”

If Governor Northam vetoes the bill, the only option would be for a federal court to appoint a nonpartisan special master to construct a redistricting plan.

