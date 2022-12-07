Several Hampton Roads colleges, universities receive bomb threats

It isn't certain whether or not the incidents are connected at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple Hampton Roads colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

Regent University in Virginia Beach, Tidewater Community College in Chesapeake and Virginia Peninsula Community College all investigated threats. Regent University was ordered to evacuate. Norfolk emergency dispatch also confirmed a threat was received at Norfolk State University.

The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed that Regent received a bomb threat, and police were searching the campus. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Regent's website listed an alert asking people to evacuate the campus until further notice. The university got an all-clear around 1:10 p.m.

"After a thorough sweep of the campus, the Regent University campus is clear and open," Spokesperson Chris Roslan said.

At TCC, a caller reported a bomb in a backpack at the Cedar Road campus at 11:21 a.m, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Police and fire officials searched the area, but no bomb was found, and the scene was given an all-clear.

Police at Virginia Peninsula Community College got a report of a bomb threat at its Hampton campus shortly after 12:15 p.m., the college said.

The Hampton Police Division and the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue were notified, and a canine unit swept Hastings Hall.

No one was hurt or ever in danger and everyone was given an all-clear shortly after 2:15 p.m.

13News Now reached out to NSU for any details about the threat their campus received and is waiting for a response.