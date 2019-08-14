WASHINGTON — Just before the start of school, Congresswoman Elaine Luria is starting an app challenge for middle and high school students.

The app, announced on Wednesday, will have students compete to develop original apps and to encourage students to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), along with computer science.

Luria said she's excited to announce Virginia's Second District's participation in the Congressional App Challenge.

“Now more than ever, it is important to invest in STEM education to give Hampton Roads students the tools they need to succeed in our ever-changing economy. As a nuclear engineer, it is my hope that our competition inspires students to pursue STEM coursework,” Luria said.

Students have between now and November 1 to register and submit their apps. Winners will have the opportunity to have their work displayed in the United States Capitol for a year, and get the chance to meet Congresswoman Luria at her Virginia Beach office in December.

The guidelines for the competition include students must be in middle school or high school at the time the contest closes on November 1. Students who graduated may not participate, and students can compete in either the district they live or where they attend school.

The rules:

Any given student may only compete in one district.

Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four.

If competing as a team: At least two of the teammates must be eligible to compete within the district in which they are submitting.

Students can use any programming language (C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, etc.) or "block code."

Students may use any platform (PC, web, tablet, robot, Raspberry Pi, mobile, etc.)

Students and educators are welcome to call (757)-364-7634 or email Caleb Smith from Congresswoman Luria’s office for additional information.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the challenge or to learn more.

