NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria was in Newport News on Sunday at the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula.

The U.S. House Representative, while at the center, talked about her background, her support for Israel, and she also took questions from the audience.

In a brief introductory speech, Congresswoman Luria told attendees about her background as a Jewish American who served 20 years in the Navy and ran for Congress. She also discussed her current work as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

During a question-and-answer portion after her speech, Congresswoman Luria addressed topics as diverse as fighting anti-Semitism, protecting Virginians’ right to quality and affordable health care, promoting bipartisanship, combating sexual assault in the military, and more.

“It was an honor to hear directly from Coastal Virginians and have a productive discussion on so many topics,” Congresswoman Luria said in a press release. “The United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula includes so many engaged constituents, and I immensely enjoyed our dialogue.”

At the end of the event, Jenny David, President of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, said Congresswoman Luria’s answers were “incredibly informative and interesting.”

The United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, located on Center City Boulevard in Newport News, is an organization dedicated to serving the Jewish communities of Hampton, Newport News, York County, Williamsburg, Poquoson, Smithfield, Isle of Wight, and Gloucester.

