VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Repair work on London Bridge Road began over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Virginia Beach Public Works began road improvement repairs and maintenance on London Bridge Road. The work will be from the intersection of Drakesmile and Dam Neck roads to International Pkwy.

Crews will mill, pave, and remark the road over the next month. Work will be done weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. If any weekend work needs to be done, it’ll happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

London Bridge Road won't be completely closed during construction, but there will be lane closures that will cause traffic delays. Virginia Beach Public Works is urging drivers to take detours whenever possible.

One driver, Breanna Estelle, said this she takes London Bridge Road every day to get to her job at Chipotle.

"Its gonna be a detour for me," said Estelle. "[It's] out of my way, really, cause I do work nights a lot with me starting back up school next week."

She's a student at Tidewater Community College and gets off of work late at night. That's when work crews will be doing the repairs.

"I guess I'll have to look up another route when I get home probably now because I have no idea how I’m gonna get home every night," said Estelle.

Another driver, Tim McComiskey, plans to use an alternate route if too much traffic builds up on London Bridge Road during the repairs.

"There’s another way, but its gonna add some time to the commute," said McComiskey. "I have to make the best of it I guess.”

Even though the road work could cause some delays, drivers like Estelle are glad the road will be fixed.

"I hit potholes a lot, ruins my car basically. I already have a lot of problems with it, so it doesn’t do it any good," said Estelle.

She's getting a new car next week, so the repairs couldn't come at a better time for her.

In a press release, Virginia Beach Public Works said the plan is to place signs along the road in advance in order to let drivers know of any lane closures.

If the weather doesn't disrupt the repairs, and the schedule goes as planned, the work is expected to be completed by September 16th.

