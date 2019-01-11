VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Town Center of Virginia Beach has partnered with Operation Gratitude to send leftover Halloween candy to deployed troops.

Anyone is welcome to repurpose their leftover Halloween candy at a drop-off location at the Armada Hoffler Tower located at 222 Central Park Avenue.

Candy will be accepted between November 1 to November 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are a few rules. Donated candy must be individual treat sized packaging and factory sealed. The organization will only accept loose candy, not full bags. Chocolate is accepted, but pixy sticks or powdery candy is not.

Don't have any candy to contribute? That's okay. Operation Gratitude will accept encouraging notes of thank you notes to send to deployed troops.

