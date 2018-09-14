HAMPTON, VA. (WVEC) — As Hurricane Florence pounds the Carolina's, in Hampton Roads, there's still concern about flooding and damage.

In Newport News, this tree fell on top of Nandi Griffith's home Thursday night.

“I'm surprised it wasn't a lot of damage,” Griffith said. “We heard a loud crash and the house started shaking.”

Fortunately, there wasn’t too much damage to Griffith’s home. The tree just barely missed her neighbor's car.

In Hampton, water covered much of the parking lot at Wallace's Bait and Tackle.

Taylor Deltuva and his friends braved the rain, strong winds and waves and hopped on their jet skis.

“It'll be a good time, we have life vests and extra people to help if we fall off,” Deltuva said.

Hampton closed all its city buildings Friday. Public Works will resume trash collection Saturday.

