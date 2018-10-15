NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police announced the death of a retired K-9, Klause.
Newport News Police Department Twitter
Klause passed away in his sleep Sunday night, according to police.
His last day of service for the department was October 3, 2018.
The department expressed with heavy hearts that they will all miss Klause and ask thoughts and prayers at this time.
