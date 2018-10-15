NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police announced the death of a retired K-9, Klause.

Retired Newport News police K-9 Klause.

Klause passed away in his sleep Sunday night, according to police.

His last day of service for the department was October 3, 2018.

Retired Newport News police K-9 Klause training with MPO Ruhlen.

The department expressed with heavy hearts that they will all miss Klause and ask thoughts and prayers at this time.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired K-9 Klause. Klause retired on October 3rd and passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. Please keep MPO Ruhlen and the entire #NNPDK9Unit team in your thoughts. He will be incredibly missed by all who knew him pic.twitter.com/17a4MYu74Y — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) October 15, 2018

Retired Newport News police K-9 Klause with MPO Ruhlen.

