Search for new top cop underway as Chesapeake police chief set to retire

In two neighboring cities, searches for new police leadership are also underway.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police Chief Col. Kelvin Wright's decades-long career in law enforcement comes to a close this month. He announced the decision back in April.

In council chambers on Tuesday night, Mayor Rick West presented Wright with a key to the city in recognition of his 40 years on the force.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West presents Police Chief Kelvin Wright with a key to the city.



Wright's last day is Sunday. He is retiring after 40 years of service with Chesapeake Police Department.

Starting off as a patrolman and working his way up as chief of police, Wright reiterated that he is most proud of the connections he and his force have built with the communities of Chesapeake.

"People who have been disenfranchised, marginalized, people who don't necessarily think of the police as their friend, I think that's our biggest accomplishment," Wright said.

Wright also said he feels confident about the crime prevention strategy in place.

"But it still takes a great deal of intense policing and good relationships with community to make sure we are indeed meeting the need and reducing crime," he said.

Wright's retirement takes effect on Monday. He said for the first time in his life, he has no plans.

A nationwide search for the next top cop in Chesapeake is underway, according to a city spox.



Meantime, Deputy Chief Mark Solesky takes over as acting chief.



There is currently no timeline for selection of new chief.

There is a nationwide search underway to find Wright's successor. There is no specific timeline for selecting the new top cop, according to a Chesapeake city spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Mark Solesky serves as acting chief.

In April, Larry Boone announced his sudden retirement as Norfolk police chief. He hung up his hat just weeks later. It could be October by the time we learn who will take over in the Mermaid City.

When you look across the board, Hampton Roads is no stranger to turnover.