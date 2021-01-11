Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling on Howard University's campus

Rev. Jackson entered the Blackburn building on campus to visit the students when he fell and hit his head, according to the Rainbow Push Organization.

WASHINGTON — Rev. Jesse Jackson is hospitalized at Howard University Hospital Monday after he fell during a visit at Howard University's Blackburn building, according to a statement from his non-profit, the Rainbow Push Organization.

Rev. Jackson was at the institution attending a town hall meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and student protesters regarding the student's complaints on living conditions.

According to the Rainbow Push Organization, Rev. Jackson entered the Blackburn building on campus to visit the students when he fell and hit his head. A Howard Administrator took him to Howard University Hospital for treatment, according to Howard University.

After several tests, his results "came back normal," the organization said. But he will be staying at the hospital overnight for further observation.

Rev. Jackson was not participating in the protest at the Blackburn building during his visit, Howard University said.

While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jesse Jackson and his family at this time. — Howard University (@HowardU) November 2, 2021

We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator and was later joined by Dr. Wayne Frederick. Our prayers are with the Jackson family. — Howard University (@HowardU) November 2, 2021

This comes as Howard University's President called on students to end a sit-in protest at the university's Blackburn Center. Students protested since Oct. 12 to bring attention to the institution's living conditions in student housing.

Student demonstrators have been demanding representation on the university's board of trustees, and want something to be done to address housing conditions in student dorms.

Last month, a video showing conditions inside one Howard University dorm room went viral on Twitter.