Richmond mayor joins demonstrators after being shouted down

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined racial justice demonstrators Tuesday, hours after an angry crowd shouted him down.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined racial justice demonstrators Tuesday, hours after an angry crowd shouted him down as he apologized for police lobbing tear gas at a group of peaceful demonstrators.

Video coverage showed Stoney wearing a dark blue mask with red and white figures on it as he spoke to a television news reporter.

Before the march, several hundred people gathered outside City Hall, chanted “Fire them!” and repeatedly drowned out Stoney as he apologized and promised that the officers involved will face disciplinary action.