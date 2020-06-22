Richmond police break up a crowd to save Confederate statue

Richmond police declared Sunday night's gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave Monument Avenue.

Richmond police declared Sunday night's gathering near the statue to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart unlawful and ordered demonstrators to leave the area along Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

A line of police in riot gear then moved in to encircle the monument, and were accused of deploying chemical agents against demonstrators.