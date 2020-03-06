x
Richmond police: Slow-motion shows officers didn't spit on protester

The Richmond Police Department said on Twitter a slow motion analysis of the video shows officers spitting on the grass and not on the detainee.
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have denied accusations that their officers spit on a detained protester after a video showing the alleged incident was widely shared on social media. 

The Richmond Police Department said on Twitter a slow motion analysis of the video shows officers spitting on the grass and not on the detainee. 

A version of the slow-motion video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows one of the officers spitting next to a person handcuffed on the ground.

Police say officers were frequently coughing and spitting due to exposure to tear gas as they responded to demonstrations in the city. 

