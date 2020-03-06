Richmond police: Slow-motion shows officers didn't spit on protester

The Richmond Police Department said on Twitter a slow motion analysis of the video shows officers spitting on the grass and not on the detainee.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have denied accusations that their officers spit on a detained protester after a video showing the alleged incident was widely shared on social media.

The Richmond Police Department said on Twitter a slow motion analysis of the video shows officers spitting on the grass and not on the detainee.

A version of the slow-motion video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows one of the officers spitting next to a person handcuffed on the ground.

Police say officers were frequently coughing and spitting due to exposure to tear gas as they responded to demonstrations in the city.

Spitting Video Not What It Appears — An frame-by-frame analysis of a viral video that appears to show RPD officers spitting on a detained prisoner shows it did not happen as activists have claimed. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 3, 2020