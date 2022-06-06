Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Oceanfront

The strong, narrow current of water moves directly away from the shore. Moving through hurricane season, it’s a phenomenon we’ll see often at the beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards were on “red alert” at the Oceanfront Monday, warning swimmers of the rip current.

A rip current is a strong, narrow current of water moving directly away from the shore. The big waves might look inviting, but the current underneath can be dangerous.

"That channel of water can be pulling back out and somebody standing waist, chest-deep can all of a sudden be pulled back into much deeper water," said Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service.

Isabelle Tongret, 10, said she and her family were enjoying a weekend at the beach.

"I like biking around and being on the beach because this is my first time here," she said.

But, Isabelle missed out on one thing she was really looking forward to.

"We were supposed to go on a dolphin boat tour and they canceled it twice already because of the waves," she said.

Gill said Tropical Storm Alex, which has now been downgraded, is forcing them to keep an even closer eye on swimmers and surfers.

"It’s a great day to be out here, but we do put the red flags up, we’re keeping people closer than normal and we are seeing those rips out there but the guards and being very preventative keeping people in a safe place," he said.

Gill said by this time last year, they’d pulled well over 100 people out of rip currents. This year, he said they’ve barely hit double digits and are off to a quiet start to hurricane season.

He said if you do find yourself in the dangerous water, don’t panic or swim against the current. Instead, try to float.

"Go ahead and yell for help if you need it, a lot of times a lifeguard is going to see you in that rip current," he said.

Gill urges beachgoers to pay attention to the flags and warnings posted around the beach and always swim near a lifeguard.