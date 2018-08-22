GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — Road construction in Gloucester County has drivers worried.

Many people are taking to social media to complain about rocks cracking their windshields. They said areas of Route 17 are dangerous. Not only is it becoming a bumpy ride for Gloucester drivers, it's getting costly too.

Brandon Galloway was driving down to Gloucester Point Monday night when he said a rock damaged his truck.

“Rocks just went flying and shattered my glass,” Galloway said.

VDOT is resurfacing Route 17 southbound in Gloucester County between Main Street and just south of the toll booths on the Coleman Bridge.

The resurfacing work involves milling up the existing surface and re-paving it with fresh asphalt.

Motorists will encounter single lane closures on Route 17 southbound in this area between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday evenings, but they are permitting work to be underway this Friday evening, as well.

VDOT estimates this paving work will be underway for an additional 4 weeks, through mid-September 2018.

VDOT sent 13News Now a statement in response to drivers' concerns:

“We always seek to minimize the amount of time motorists are traveling on a milled surface, since it does have a rougher ride than an asphalt surface. However, due to rain or inclement weather, we are not always able to have our contractor pave a milled surface with asphalt on the next day. In response to these customer concerns we have reminded our contractor to sweep the milled surface thoroughly before the end of each evening's work, and before re-opening it to traffic. This practice should significantly reduce any leftover debris. VDOT construction inspectors will be on site to ensure this sweep is occurring.”

Motorists who would like to file a claim for vehicle damage can start the process by contacting VDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623), which is open 24 hours a day.

Customers may also file a claim online with through the Customer Service Center. The customer's claim will be sent to a member of VDOT's construction team who will share the information with the contractor to be reviewed, and the customer will receive a response from the contractor.

